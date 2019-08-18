BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 60.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 3.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.30% -34.90% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.67 2.84

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $7.4, suggesting a potential upside of 70.11%. The peers have a potential upside of 136.20%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has weaker performance than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Risk & Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a beta of 0.46 and its 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s competitors beat BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.