BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Comparing side by side

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.33 N/A -0.61 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 83 10.48 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Risk & Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a 0.46 beta, while its volatility is 54.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.31 beta and it is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 64.61% for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. with average target price of $8. Competitively Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $116, with potential upside of 65.36%. The information presented earlier suggests that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares and 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.64% weaker performance.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.