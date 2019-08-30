BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Contrasting side by side

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.70 N/A -0.61 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.65 N/A -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

A 0.46 beta means BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s volatility is 54.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s beta is 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 72.49% and an $7.4 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 1,409.43%. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares and 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Heat Biologics Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.