BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Contrasting side by side

Both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.32 N/A -0.61 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.89 N/A 3.71 24.22

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.37 beta indicates that BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 63.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.7. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 94.23% and an $7.4 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. was more bullish than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.