BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.26 N/A -0.61 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 246.20 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. Its rival Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 21 and 21 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 96.29% and an $7.4 average price target. Meanwhile, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 66.67%. Based on the results delivered earlier, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is looking more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 28.11% stronger performance while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.91% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.