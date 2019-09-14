BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Comparison side by side

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.28 N/A -0.61 0.00 Codexis Inc. 18 13.76 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Volatility & Risk

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s current beta is 0.46 and it happens to be 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Codexis Inc. on the other hand, has -0.06 beta which makes it 106.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Codexis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has an average price target of $7.4, and a 53.85% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.2% of Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Codexis Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. was less bullish than Codexis Inc.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.