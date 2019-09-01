BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.68 N/A -0.61 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Volatility and Risk

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s 0.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 54.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has beta of -0.02 which is 102.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is $7.4, with potential upside of 72.49%. Competitively Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $3, with potential upside of 424.02%. The data provided earlier shows that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.