BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) Comparing side by side

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.77 N/A -0.61 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Risk & Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. Its rival Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.4, and a 70.11% upside potential. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $15.5 average price target and a 123.99% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. seems more appealing than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 22.1% respectively. 3.3% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.2% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.