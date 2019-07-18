BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.43 N/A -0.61 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.98 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3%

Volatility and Risk

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.37 beta. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has an average target price of $7.4, and a 90.23% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is $6, which is potential 165.49% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc seems more appealing than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.3% and 54.9%. About 4% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 28.11% stronger performance while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has -48.84% weaker performance.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.