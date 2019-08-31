BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) Comparing side by side

Both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.68 N/A -0.61 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. which has a 14.3 Current Ratio and a 14.3 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s upside potential is 72.49% at a $7.4 average target price. On the other hand, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 54.34% and its average target price is $48. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. seems more appealing than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

The shares of both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.