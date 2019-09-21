BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Comparing side by side

Both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.04 N/A -0.61 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Volatility and Risk

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.46 beta. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 198.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.98 beta.

Liquidity

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a consensus target price of $8, and a 73.91% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 8.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.