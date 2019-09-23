BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Contrasting side by side

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.00 N/A -0.61 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.42 N/A 0.10 39.39

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s beta is 2.51 which is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s potential upside is 106.04% and its consensus price target is $7.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 55.1%. 3.3% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.