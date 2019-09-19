BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Comparing side by side

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.25 N/A -0.61 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 63 115.39 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17 and its Quick Ratio is 17. AnaptysBio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s average price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 56.58%. Competitively the average price target of AnaptysBio Inc. is $75, which is potential 75.81% upside. The results provided earlier shows that AnaptysBio Inc. appears more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend while AnaptysBio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.