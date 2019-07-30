Biodelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Stock Rose While Knott David M Cut Position by $499,000; As Eaton Plc F (ETN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Bourgeon Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Knott David M decreased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) by 19.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 99,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 500,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $333.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.725. About 743,317 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 131.22% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In BioDelivery Sciences; 22/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences: Peter Greenleaf Appointed Chairma; 10/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 1Q Rev $11.3M; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – AMENDS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY WITH CRG, WHICH INCLUDES PUSHING OUT PRINCIPAL DEBT REPAYMENT TO 2021; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES REPORTS PRICING OF $50M EQUITY FINANCING; 22/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Closing of $50 Million Equity Financing; 01/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES HOLDER BROADFIN SENT BOARD SLATE LETTER; 03/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Confirms Receipt of Notice of Intent to Nominate Directors by Broadfin Capital; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in BioDelivery; 30/04/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 10

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc F (ETN) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 23,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, up from 57,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 2.27M shares traded or 3.78% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 16,595 shares to 17,797 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 25,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,558 shares, and has risen its stake in The Star Group Inc..

Analysts await BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.06 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

