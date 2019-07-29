Biodelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii Cut Holding by $398,000 as Valuation Rose; As Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Holding

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 79,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 717,133 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 796,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.72. About 589,160 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 131.22% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 03/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Confirms Receipt of Notice of Intent to Nominate Directors by Broadfin Cap; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Rev $12.5M; 01/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES HOLDER BROADFIN TO NAME 3 TO CO.’S BOARD; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL-IF MUTUALLY AGREEABLE RESOLUTION WITH BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL NOT REACHED, RESERVE RIGHTS TO NOMINATE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Loss $16.2M; 17/05/2018 – BDSI IN PACT WITH BROADFIN TO RECONSTITUTE BOARD; 22/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Closing of $50 Million Equity Financing and Appointment of Peter Greenleaf as Chairman of the Board; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Agreement With Broadfin Cap on Comprehensive Plan to Strengthen Business; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 7.3 PCT STAKE IN BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF APRIL 5 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Appoints Herm Cukier as Chief Executive Officer

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 153,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 938,101 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.64 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Hollysys Automation Technolo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.93. About 78,049 shares traded. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 12.40% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech Backs 2018 Rev $500M-$530M; 13/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold BDSI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 23,748 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.05% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% or 169,260 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 112,676 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 185,398 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 1.10 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited reported 100,623 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 40,856 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc holds 0.01% or 37,965 shares in its portfolio. Valley National Advisers holds 16,388 shares. Foresite Mngmt Ii Limited Com reported 717,133 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Ab has invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Llp invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Qcm Cayman Ltd accumulated 11,253 shares or 0.67% of the stock. State Street Corporation reported 0% stake.

Analysts await BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 21.74% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.46 per share. HOLI’s profit will be $33.79M for 8.00 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.74% EPS growth.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 406,677 shares to 13.40M shares, valued at $247.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 74,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 951,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

