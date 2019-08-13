Biodelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Holder Knott David M Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; Evermay Wealth Management Has Lifted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Share Value Rose

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 7.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG

Knott David M decreased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) by 19.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 99,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The institutional investor held 400,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 500,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 541,837 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Appoints Herm Cukier as Chief Executive Officer; 03/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Confirms Receipt of Notice of Intent to Nominate Directors by Broadfin Capital; 13/04/2018 – Bank Of Montreal Exits Position in BioDelivery; 09/05/2018 – BioDelivery Short-Interest Ratio Rises 129% to 22 Days; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – FOUR CURRENT INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETIRING; 03/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Confirms Receipt of Notice of Intent to Nominate Directors by Broadfin Cap; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – AMENDS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY WITH CRG, WHICH INCLUDES PUSHING OUT PRINCIPAL DEBT REPAYMENT TO 2021; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL, LLC – INTEND TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL REGARDING BOARD STRUCTURE AND COMPOSITION; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – $50 MLN EQUITY FINANCING IS BEING LED BY BROADFIN CAPITAL; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in BioDelivery

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold BDSI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pura Vida Investments Lc, New York-based fund reported 700,478 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 54,507 shares. 1492 Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 3.59% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). 25,698 are owned by Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company. Avoro Cap Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1.7% or 7.42 million shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl owns 724,445 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 21,385 were reported by Weiss Asset Management L P. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 16,652 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 33,857 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). 857,595 are owned by Blair William And Il. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Raymond James Assoc reported 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd reported 37,965 shares. 1,100 were reported by Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Com.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 18,000 shares to 438,000 shares, valued at $18.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Grp Incorporated Invest Limited Liability accumulated 1,711 shares. Foster & Motley Inc holds 0.15% or 9,256 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment reported 1.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The California-based Apriem Advsrs has invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny reported 2.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Uss Management Ltd invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Japan-based Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schnieders Cap Ltd stated it has 47,344 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd stated it has 76,131 shares. Connable Office Incorporated has invested 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Centurylink owns 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,411 shares. Navellier And Associate has 2,528 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 247,670 are held by Interocean Cap Ltd Company. Fiduciary Inc Wi, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,162 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co has 13,196 shares.