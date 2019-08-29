BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 28.57 N/A -1.00 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 361.41% for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $13.75. Competitively Urovant Sciences Ltd. has an average target price of $26, with potential upside of 240.31%. The results provided earlier shows that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Urovant Sciences Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.7% and 24.4%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Urovant Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.