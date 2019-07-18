BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 16.72 N/A -1.00 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $13.75, while its potential upside is 302.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.