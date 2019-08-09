BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)

Both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 26.37 N/A -1.00 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ratings and Recommendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 367.69% for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $13.75.

The shares of both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.7% and 70.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.