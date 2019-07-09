BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 17.45 N/A -1.00 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 84 95.85 N/A -2.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 285.15% upside potential and a consensus price target of $13.75. On the other hand, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 107.87% and its average price target is $185. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.5% and 67.8%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 4% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.