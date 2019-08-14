BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 27.13 N/A -1.00 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 48.70 N/A -3.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.02 beta indicates that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 102.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. PLx Pharma Inc.’s 410.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 5.1 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13.75 is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 385.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.