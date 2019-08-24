BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

We are comparing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 23.97 N/A -1.00 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 97.54 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Volatility and Risk

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 102.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Otonomy Inc.’s beta is 2.33 which is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 450.00% upside potential and an average target price of $13.75. Competitively Otonomy Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 124.22%. The information presented earlier suggests that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Otonomy Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares. 0.2% are BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Otonomy Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Otonomy Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.