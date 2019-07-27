BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

As Biotechnology companies, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 15.79 N/A -1.00 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 16.79 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility and Risk

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.63 beta. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on the other hand, has 1.5 beta which makes it 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 325.70% at a $13.75 average price target. Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s average price target is $25.33, while its potential upside is 199.76%. The information presented earlier suggests that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 5% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 5 of the 9 factors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.