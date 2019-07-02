BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 18.14 N/A -1.00 0.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -245.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $13.75, and a 270.62% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10.7% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2.61% -15.59% -28.31% -59.11% -89.81% -32.03%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.