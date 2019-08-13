BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 27.18 N/A -1.00 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 369.20 N/A -1.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Homology Medicines Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $13.75, while its potential upside is 385.01%. Homology Medicines Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus price target and a 135.29% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Homology Medicines Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.7% and 81.8% respectively. 0.2% are BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Homology Medicines Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.