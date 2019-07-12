BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 17.70 N/A -1.00 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.36 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.63 beta, while its volatility is 63.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.25 beta which makes it 125.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.75, with potential upside of 284.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.5% and 49.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.57% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.81% -25.82% -47.21% -24.94% -56.74% -48.36%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.