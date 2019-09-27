BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 -0.12 75.68M -1.00 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 7.70M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,601,491,870.34% -223.3% -71.7% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 44,560,185.19% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 18 and 18 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 359.77% upside potential and a consensus target price of $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.7% and 97.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.65% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.