BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Since BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 15.79 N/A -1.00 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 20 5.35 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Risk and Volatility

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.63 and its 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s 85.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Clovis Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $13.75, while its potential upside is 325.70%. Competitively Clovis Oncology Inc. has an average target price of $29, with potential upside of 168.77%. The data provided earlier shows that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Clovis Oncology Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.5% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86% Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Clovis Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Clovis Oncology Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.