BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 17.74 N/A -1.00 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 8.08 N/A -0.52 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.63 beta. In other hand, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.54 which is 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 268.63% and an $13.75 average target price.

The shares of both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.5% and 5% respectively. About 1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 32.93% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.