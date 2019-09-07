BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

As Biotechnology businesses, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 28.67 N/A -1.00 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 62 11.45 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 demonstrates BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.02 beta. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 27.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 345.86%. Meanwhile, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s consensus price target is $85, while its potential upside is 58.46%. The information presented earlier suggests that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has weaker performance than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.