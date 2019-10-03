BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

As Biotechnology businesses, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 -0.11 75.68M -1.00 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 108 -0.67 35.57M -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,590,006,844.63% -223.3% -71.7% Ascendis Pharma A/S 33,029,993.50% -34.9% -31.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.02 beta indicates that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 102.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Ascendis Pharma A/S is 22.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.3. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 3 3.00

$16 is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 490.41%. Ascendis Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $173 average target price and a 81.95% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.