BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 17.65 N/A -1.00 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 6 25.17 N/A -1.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Aptinyx Inc. has 26 and 26 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $13.75, while its potential upside is 280.89%. Aptinyx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 average target price and a 220.00% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptinyx Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.5% and 72.8%. Insiders held roughly 1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86% Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.