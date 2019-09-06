BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 30.68 N/A -1.00 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.10 N/A -6.77 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.02 beta. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.41 beta.

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 337.50% at a $14 consensus target price. Meanwhile, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $14.33, while its potential upside is 21.13%. The information presented earlier suggests that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Roughly 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.