BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 17.84 N/A -1.00 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 200.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4%

Volatility and Risk

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.63 and its 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s beta is 2.02 which is 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 276.71% upside potential and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.6% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.