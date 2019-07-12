BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

As Biotechnology businesses, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 17.45 N/A -1.00 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Risk and Volatility

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.63. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.23 beta is the reason why it is 123.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 281.94% for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $13.75. Competitively the average price target of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is $36, which is potential 89.47% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.5% and 84.8%. Insiders owned 1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.