BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 29.53 N/A -1.00 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 412.60 N/A -1.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Volatility & Risk

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.02. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s 2.43 beta is the reason why it is 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. which has a 18.2 Current Ratio and a 18.2 Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, and a 354.55% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -60.72% weaker performance while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 325.71% stronger performance.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.