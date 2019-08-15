BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Reaches $2.58 52-Week Low; Raytheon Company (RTN) Covered By 1 Bulls

The stock of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.48 target or 4.00% below today’s $2.58 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $284.93M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $2.48 price target is reached, the company will be worth $11.40 million less. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.58. About 761,889 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 01/05/2018 – BIOCRYST GETS EMA OK FOR ALPIVAB™ FOR TREATMENT OF INFLUENZA; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND THAT ALL CO’S STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL WITH IDERA PHARMA; 15/03/2018 – BIOCRYST REPORTS INITIATION OF PHASE 3 APEX-2 TRIAL OF BCX7353; 02/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMEND THAT ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL AS WELL AS ALL OTHER IDERA PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 Global Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis Report 2017 – Shire, BioCryst Pharma and Ionis Pharma are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – BioCryst Announces Initiation of the Phase 3 APeX-2 Trial of BCX7353 in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema; 23/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces They Have Filed A Class Action Lawsuit Against BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX); 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW CLINICAL DATA ON IDERA’S IMO-2125 PROGRAM WILL BE AVAILABLE PRIOR TO VOTE; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA RESCHEDULE MEETINGS TO VOTE ON PROPOSED MERGER; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with Idera Pharmaceuticals

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $178.57. About 999,070 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE

Raytheon Company develops technologically integrated products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $49.74 billion. It operates through five divisions: Integrated Defense Systems ; Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint. It has a 16.45 P/E ratio. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land and sea radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems.

Among 3 analysts covering BioCryst (NASDAQ:BCRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. BioCryst has $18 highest and $8 lowest target. $13.75’s average target is 432.95% above currents $2.58 stock price. BioCryst had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BCRX in report on Tuesday, April 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, April 2.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company has market cap of $284.93 million. The firm markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It currently has negative earnings. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $27,310 activity. Shares for $10,710 were bought by ASELAGE STEVE on Wednesday, May 22.