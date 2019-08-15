BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Reaches $2.56 After 8.00% Down Move; Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC) SI Increased By 25.31%

The stock of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.56. About 464,300 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 10/04/2018 – BioCryst and Idera Special Meetings to Be Held on July 10; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Idera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 02/05/2018 – BioCryst at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Mails Letter to Stockholders Highlighting Compelling Upside Opportunity; 08/03/2018 – BioCryst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST, IDERA TO PROVIDE TIME FOR NEW CLINICAL DATA; 23/04/2018 – DJ BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCRX); 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 9, 2018; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL SAYS HAS “SERIOUS CONCERNS” ABOUT BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSED DEAL WITH IDERA AND ITS “DILUTIVE IMPACT” ON BIOCRYST SHAREHOLDERS; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT OPPOSES BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSEThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $282.72M company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $2.36 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BCRX worth $22.62M less.

Logicbio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) had an increase of 25.31% in short interest. LOGC’s SI was 110,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 25.31% from 88,100 shares previously. With 27,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Logicbio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s short sellers to cover LOGC’s short positions. The SI to Logicbio Therapeutics Inc’s float is 0.88%. The stock increased 4.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 8,287 shares traded. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited has 105,825 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 61,155 shares. Regions Financial invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp reported 35,018 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 8,818 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 6.04 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. 149,200 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Company owns 19,315 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 1.36 million shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd owns 510,408 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Lc reported 10,000 shares stake. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 71,800 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $27,310 activity. ASELAGE STEVE had bought 2,000 shares worth $16,600 on Tuesday, March 12.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company has market cap of $282.72 million. The firm markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It currently has negative earnings. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology.

Among 3 analysts covering BioCryst (NASDAQ:BCRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. BioCryst has $18 highest and $8 lowest target. $13.75’s average target is 437.11% above currents $2.56 stock price. BioCryst had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by JMP Securities.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The company has market cap of $189.31 million. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth.

