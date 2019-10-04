BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) EPS Estimated At $-0.31; Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Enterprise Bancorp Inc (EBTC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.35, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 22 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 17 reduced and sold their holdings in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 2.26 million shares, up from 2.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Enterprise Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 15 Increased: 18 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report $-0.31 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 10.71% from last quarter’s $-0.28 EPS. After having $-0.34 EPS previously, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -8.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.64. About 343,488 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 02/04/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 24/05/2018 – BIOCRYST’S BCX7353 GETS EUROPEAN REGULATORY DESIGNATIONS; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 9, 2018; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and ldera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Idera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT OPPOSES BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSE; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW CLINICAL DATA ON IDERA’S IMO-2125 PROGRAM WILL BE AVAILABLE PRIOR TO VOTE; 15/03/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES REPORTING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM APEX-2 PHASE 3 TRIAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With Idera Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company has market cap of $291.56 million. The firm markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It currently has negative earnings. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.13, from 2.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 82.06 million shares or 12.37% less from 93.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 452,282 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com Inc has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 43,590 shares. Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 0% or 139,900 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 818,233 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Morgan Stanley holds 1.41 million shares. Sio Cap Mgmt Lc holds 522,863 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 130,300 shares. Ghost Tree Cap invested in 1.98% or 2.50 million shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Legal General Public Limited invested in 21,525 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 54,434 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) or 148,076 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 20,000 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $10,710 activity. ASELAGE STEVE had bought 3,000 shares worth $10,710 on Wednesday, May 22.

Banc Funds Co Llc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. for 267,993 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc Ma owns 31,306 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Research & Management Co. has 0.03% invested in the company for 3,196 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,506 shares.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking services and products primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company has market cap of $330.78 million. The firm offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts. It has a 10.69 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, secured and unsecured commercial loans and lines of credit, and standby letters of credit; and conventional residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, residential construction loans on primary and secondary residences, and secured and unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, as well as equipment lease financing services.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 2,514 shares traded. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) has declined 19.44% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EBTC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBTC); 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q Net $6.83M; 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 08/03/2018 Enterprise Bank NJ Announces Fiscal Year End 2017 Results of Operations; 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp Declares Dividend of 14.5c; 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend