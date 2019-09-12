BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 31.55 N/A -1.00 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54

In table 1 we can see BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 325.53% and an $14 consensus price target. On the other hand, Zealand Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 27.99% and its consensus price target is $30. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares. About 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Zealand Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 7 of the 10 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.