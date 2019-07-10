BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Comparison side by side

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 17.45 N/A -1.00 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 16.60 N/A -0.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9%

Volatility and Risk

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.63 beta. Trevena Inc.’s 2.52 beta is the reason why it is 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Trevena Inc. has 3.5 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Trevena Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $13.75, while its potential upside is 285.15%. Competitively the consensus target price of Trevena Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 239.81% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Trevena Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.5% and 26% respectively. 1% are BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Trevena Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86% Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.86% weaker performance while Trevena Inc. has 211.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.