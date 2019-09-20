BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Comparison side by side

Both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 28.20 N/A -1.00 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.78 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Volatility & Risk

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.02 and it happens to be 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Teligent Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Teligent Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 389.51% at a $14 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.7% and 85.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Teligent Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Teligent Inc. has weaker performance than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.