BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Comparing side by side

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 28.86 N/A -1.00 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Risk and Volatility

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.02 beta. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 179.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.79 beta.

Liquidity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $13.75, while its potential upside is 359.87%. On the other hand, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 292.32% and its consensus target price is $3.25. Based on the data shown earlier, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.7% and 41.4% respectively. 0.2% are BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -60.72% weaker performance while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.