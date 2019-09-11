BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Contrasting side by side

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 30.40 N/A -1.00 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Demonstrates BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Risk & Volatility

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.02 and its 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc.’s beta is 0.65 which is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Sesen Bio Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 320.42% upside potential and an average price target of $14. Meanwhile, Sesen Bio Inc.’s consensus price target is $1, while its potential downside is -7.41%. The information presented earlier suggests that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Sesen Bio Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 6.56% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Sesen Bio Inc.

Summary

Sesen Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.