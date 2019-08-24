BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) Contrasting side by side

Both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 23.97 N/A -1.00 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 23.72 N/A -5.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Risk & Volatility

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.02. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$13.75 is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 450.00%. Meanwhile, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $40.5, while its potential upside is 45.68%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.