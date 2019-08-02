BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Comparison side by side

Since BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 14.96 N/A -1.00 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 5.30 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.02 beta. MannKind Corporation on the other hand, has 2.29 beta which makes it 129.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.75, with potential upside of 349.35%. Competitively the average price target of MannKind Corporation is $3.33, which is potential 182.20% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than MannKind Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.4% of MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -60.72% weaker performance while MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.