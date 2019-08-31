BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.30% -71.70% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

With average target price of $13.75, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a potential upside of 359.87%. The competitors have a potential upside of 141.32%. Based on the results delivered earlier, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -60.72% weaker performance while BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.02 shows that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors are 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers beat BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.