BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 30.11 N/A -1.00 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.52 N/A 2.08 10.22

Table 1 demonstrates BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Risk and Volatility

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.02 beta, while its volatility is 102.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Exelixis Inc. has beta of 1.95 which is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Exelixis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Exelixis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $14, and a 345.86% upside potential. Competitively Exelixis Inc. has an average target price of $23, with potential upside of 19.36%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Exelixis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Exelixis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.