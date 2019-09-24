BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Comparison side by side

We are comparing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 30.97 N/A -1.00 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Volatility & Risk

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.02 and its 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 333.44% upside potential and an average price target of $14. Competitively Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $8.5, with potential upside of 282.88%. Based on the results delivered earlier, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Cellectar Biosciences Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.7% and 49.3%. About 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -60.72% weaker performance while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 41.29% stronger performance.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.