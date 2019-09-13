BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Comparing side by side

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 29.92 N/A -1.00 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, and a 348.72% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.7% and 57.1% respectively. About 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.